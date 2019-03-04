Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ray Kelvin, who founded Ted Baker in 1988, generally hides his face in photographs

Fashion chain Ted Baker says its founder and chief executive, Ray Kelvin, has resigned following allegations of misconduct, including "forced hugging".

Mr Kelvin had been on a voluntary leave of absence since December last year following allegations of misconduct.

These, which Mr Kelvin denies, are being investigated by the company.

In December, employees launched an online petition accusing him of inappropriate comments and behaviour.

The petition, on the workplace website Organise, said that more than 200 Ted Baker staff were finally breaking their silence after at least "50 recorded incidents of harassment" at the fashion group.

Staff claimed that as well as engaging them in unwelcome embraces, the brand's founder had asked young female members of staff to sit on his knee, cuddle him, or let him massage their ears.

At the time, Mr Kelvin said that it was "only right" Ted Baker's committee and board should investigate.

Mr Kelvin founded Ted Baker in 1988.

Acting chief executive Lindsay Page will continue in the role and the board has asked David Bernstein to act as executive chairman to provide additional support.

Mr Bernstein has indicated that he will continue in this position until no later than 30 November 2020, by which time a successor will be appointed.

In a statement, Mr Bernstein said: "As founder and CEO, we are grateful for his [Ray Kelvin's] tireless energy and vision.

"However, in light of the allegations made against him, Ray has decided that it is in the best interests of the company for him to resign so that the business can move forward under new leadership."

Last week, the company issued a profit warning which saw its shares fall sharply.