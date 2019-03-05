Rent-to-own price cap to start in April

Image copyright Getty Images

Plans to cap the costs of buying domestic goods such as TVs and fridges through rent-to-own shops have been confirmed by the City watchdog.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will limit the interest that customers pay to 100% of the amount borrowed.

The move will save UK consumers up to £22.7m a year from April, it said.

Christopher Woolard of the FCA said: "The actions we are taking will save some of the most vulnerable consumers in the UK millions of pounds."

Currently, in some cases, rent-to-own consumers are paying more than four times the retail price of some goods, once interest charges have been added.

Under the new rules anyone using rent-to-own shops from 1 April will pay no more in interest than the cost of the product itself.

So if a cooker costs £300, they will pay no more than £600 in total, including the cost of credit.

Second, the cost of the goods themselves will be limited.

Shops will be able to charge no more than the median - the middle price - of three mainstream retailers, including delivery and installation charges.

Rent-to-own shops will still be able to charge for insurance and warranties on top of that, but the FCA said it would stop firms from increasing their prices for insurance premiums, extended warranties, or arrears charges, to recoup lost revenue from the price cap.

"The measures come into force from 1 April and we will be keeping a close watch on firms' compliance," said Mr Woolard.

"We will review the impact of the price cap in 2020 and if further work is needed to protect these customers we are prepared to intervene again."

The main companies offering rent-to-own goods are Brighthouse and PerfectHome.

A BrightHouse spokesperson said: "We remain committed to offering our customers, who are excluded from mainstream credit, great service and the best prices possible for the products they require.

"Over the coming months we will fully implement the changes that have been confirmed today."

Poverty premium

MoneySavingExpert founder Martin Lewis welcomed the confirmation.

"The rent-to-own sector is perhaps the most visceral example of the poverty premium in the UK," he said.

"The fact that the most vulnerable with the least, pay four times as much for their electrical and white goods as everyone else is simply unjust, and it's rightfully about time that the FCA cracks down on it."

Andrew Hagger, finance analyst from Moneycomms, also welcomed the news.

He said: "It's good to see the regulator stepping in to protect some of the most financially vulnerable in our society.

"These people have been taken advantage of for far too long, mainly because the retailers know such customers often have nowhere else to turn.

"The credit cap of 100% is a welcome move and it's pleasing that the FCA won't let these retailers recoup their money via the back door by increasing the cost of add on insurances," he added.