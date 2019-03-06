Nissan ex-boss Ghosn released on bail

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Carlos Ghosn (in the blue hat) leaving prison

Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn has left prison in Japan on bail, more than three months after being arrested.

A Tokyo court made the surprise decision to allow his release on Tuesday, setting bail at 1bn yen (£6.8m; $8.9m).

Mr Ghosn has been charged with financial misconduct and aggravated breach of trust, but denies wrongdoing.

Previous requests for bail were rejected and his lengthy detention has drawn international criticism.

The 64-year-old left the detention centre surrounded by guards, wearing a cap and white medical face mask.

Strict bail conditions including video surveillance were set as conditions for release.

Mr Ghosn, the architect of the Renault Nissan alliance, brought Mitsubishi on board in 2016.

He ran the alliance of three global carmakers as both chief executive and chairman.