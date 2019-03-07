Huawei sues US government over product ban

Image copyright Getty Images

Huawei has filed a lawsuit against the US government over a ban that restricts government agencies from using its products.

In a statement, the firm said the US Congress has "failed to produce any evidence to support its restrictions".

The US has placed bans on government agencies using Huawei products over concerns they pose a risk to national security.

It has also been lobbying allies to shun the Chinese telecoms firm.

Huawei has gone on the offensive after months of intense international scrutiny.

"The US Congress has repeatedly failed to produce any evidence to support its restrictions on Huawei products. We are compelled to take this legal action as a proper and last resort," Huawei Rotating Chairman Guo Ping said.

"This ban not only is unlawful, but also restricts Huawei from engaging in fair competition, ultimately harming US consumers."

The lawsuit was filed in a US district court in Texas. In the filing, Huawei said the company has "no Chinese government ownership".

The telecoms firm manufactures a range of technology, from network equipment to mobile phones.

The US, Australia and New Zealand have blocked local companies from using Huawei to provide technology for their 5G networks.