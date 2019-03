Which airlines use the Boeing 737 Max 8?

CONFIRMED AS HAVING GROUNDED

Chinese-regulated airlines

Ethiopian Airlines

Cayman Airways

AIRLINES THAT OPERATE 737 MAX 8 (as confirmed by Boeing's website)

Norwegian Air shuttle (delivery of first 737 Max 8 in June 2017)

LOT Polish Airlines (delivery of first 737 Max 8 in November 2017)

TUI Group (delivery of first 737 Max 8 in January 2018)

Corendon Airlines (delivery of first 737 Max 8 in May 2018)

Mauritania Airlines (delivery of first 737 Max 8 in Dec 2017)

Flydubai (delivery of first 737 Max 8 in July 2017) - SAYS IT'S MONITORING BUT HASN'T GROUNDED

SpiceJet (delivery of first 737 Max 8 in Oct 2018)

Okay Airways (delivery of first 737 Max 8 in June 2018)

Shenzhen Airlines (delivery of first 737 Max 8 in July 2018)

China Eastern Airlines (delivery of first 737 Max 8 in Dec 2017)

Air China (delivery of first 737 Max 8 in Nov 2017)

SilkAir (delivery of first 737 Max 8 in Sept 2017)

Malindo Air (delivery of first 737 Max 8 in May 2017)

Lion Air (delivery of first 737 Max 8 in June 2017)

Sunwing Airlines (delivery of first 737 Max 8 in June 2018)

Aerolineas Argentinas (delivery of first 737 Max 8 in Nov 2017)

Others confirmed using the Boeing 737 Max 8:

Air Italy

Oman Air

Jet Airways

Garuda Indonesia

WestJet

Southwest Airlines