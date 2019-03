Image copyright Getty Images

The pound fluctuated against the dollar after a Commons vote on the prime minister's Brexit deal.

Earlier it sank after the government's senior law officer said the legal risk of the UK being tied to EU rules after Brexit "remains unchanged".

Business body the CBI called for the Brexit process to be extended "to close the door" on a no-deal Breixit.

Finance industry body The City UK said a no-deal Brexit "would be an own goal of historic proportions".

Currency: Pound vs dollar