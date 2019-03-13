Morrisons stocks up on 'cupboard fillers'

Image copyright Reuters

The boss of Morrisons has said the supermarket was stocking up on "cupboard fillers" in preparations for a potential no-deal Brexit.

Chief executive David Potts also said Morrisons was considering alternative routes to import goods if its usual supply lines experience delays.

Morrisons also announced a third consecutive year of strong sales and profit growth.

It reported an annual underlying pre-tax profit of £406m, up 8.6%.

Like-for-like sales, which strip out stores open for less than a year, were up 4.8%, excluding fuel and VAT.

The retailer said the results showed the Morrisons turnaround plan was "well on track".

Following the release of the results Mr Potts told journalists the group was preparing as best it could for any potential no-deal Brexit disruption.

The chain was ensuring it had enough "cupboard fillers" for shoppers.