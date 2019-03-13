UK announces no-deal tariff plan

Image copyright Phil Coomes

The government has announced that most imports into the UK would not attract a tariff in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Under a temporary scheme 87% of imports by value would be eligible for zero-tariff access.

At the moment 80% of imports are tariff free.

Tariffs would be maintained to protect some industries, including agriculture. Beef, lamb, poultry and some dairy imports would be protected.

The government also announced that it will not introduce any new checks or controls, or require customs declarations for any goods moving from across the border from Ireland to Northern Ireland in the event the UK leaves the EU without a deal.

The decision to drop all checks to avoid friction at the UK's land border with the EU will be temporary while longer term solutions are negotiated and was taken to recognise what the government described as "the unique social political and economic circumstances of Northern Ireland.

'Avoiding price hikes'

Trade Policy Minister George Hollingbery said: "Our priority is securing a deal with the EU as this will avoid disruption to our global trading relationships. However we must prepare for all eventualities.

He said the government's plan "represents a modest liberalisation of tariffs".

"This balanced approach will help to support British jobs and avoid potential price spikes that would hit the poorest households the hardest," he said.

Under the plan, the car industry will receive some protection, with some imported cars attracting tariffs.

But car parts would from the EU would be tariff free, which will help car plants in the UK.

Also, the ceramics industry would receive some protection from cheap imports.