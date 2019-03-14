Image copyright Getty Images

Jaguar Land Rover is recalling 44,000 cars in the UK over carbon dioxide emissions, the car maker has said.

Regulators found 10 models were emitting more of the greenhouse gas than they had been certified to emit.

The car maker will contact owners to arrange repairs, a JLR spokeswoman said.

JLR is facing a number of challenges at the moment, including a slump in demand for diesel cars and a sales slowdown in China.

The firm said it was a voluntary recall of certain 2016-2019 MY Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles fitted with two litre diesel or petrol engines.

The affected models are:

Some two-litre 2016 to 2018 Land Rover Discovery and Discovery Sport cars

Certain two litre Range Rover Evoque, Sport, and Velar cars

Jaguar E-Pace, F-Pace, F-Type, XE and XF cars.

Most models are petrol, while some are diesel.

Some of the models will need physical repairs in a dealership, while some will need software updates, the spokeswoman said.

"The modifications made to affected vehicles will be made free of charge and every effort will be made to minimise inconvenience to the customer during the short time required for the work to be carried out," the firm added.

In January the firm confirmed it is cutting 4,500 jobs, with the substantial majority coming from its 40,000 strong UK workforce.

The firm has complained about uncertainty caused by Brexit.

Emissions have come under more scrutiny since Volkswagen's diesel scandal.

Investors are pursuing the car giant for about about €9.2bn (£8.2bn) in damages, claiming the company should have come clean sooner about falsifying emissions data.