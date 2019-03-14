Image copyright Shell Image caption Mr van Beurden joined the firm in 2014

The boss of oil-company Shell saw his pay more than double last year to more than €20m (£17m).

Ben van Beurden's total salary in 2017, which was approximately €9m, prompted a shareholder revolt.

The Dutch executive's rise comes as the company increased its annual profits by almost $10bn and is largely down to long-term incentives kicking in.

Mr van Beurden's pay is now 143 times larger than the average Shell employee in the UK.

The Anglo-Dutch giant is the most valuable company listed in Britain.

Last year, Shell announced it would link executive pay to carbon emission targets, subject to a shareholder vote in 2020.