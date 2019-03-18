Image copyright Worldpay

A UK payment processing firm that used to be owned by Royal Bank of Scotland has been sold in a deal worth $43bn (£32bn).

WorldPay has been bought by Florida-based Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) for $35bn in cash and shares, plus WorldPay's debt.

FIS chief executive Gary Norcross said "scale matters in our rapidly changing industry".

WorldPay was sold by RBS as a condition of the bank's financial crisis bailout.

The value of the FIS purchase means Worldpay is worth about £8bn more than RBS.

Last October, BT poached WorldPay's co-head Philip Jansen to replace Gavin Patterson as chief executive of the telecoms group.