The Indian government has asked state-run banks to step in and save struggling carrier Jet Airlines, according to Reuters.

India has urged the banks to swap debt for equity, and take stakes in Jet, the news agency said.

With more than $1bn (£750m) in debt, the airline has had to delay payments to banks, employees, suppliers and even aircraft lessors.

India wants to avoid job losses ahead of a general election, Reuters added.

The government has been asking state-run banks including SBI and Punjab National Bank (PNB) as well as the 49% state-owned National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) to take at least a third of the airline until new buyer can be found, the news agency said.

Meanwhile, the airline's aircraft maintenance engineers' union has written to the Indian aviation regulator to say that that three months of salary is overdue, and flight safety "is at risk", the Press Trust of India reports.

The Jet Aircraft Engineers Welfare Association (JAMEWA) said it had been hard for engineers to meet their own financial commitments, adversely affecting their "psychological condition".

"Therefore the safety of public transport airplanes being flown by Jet Airways across India and the world is at risk," it said.

Jet Airways has been having to ground planes due to its financial woes.

It has 103 aircraft in its fleet, and flies on 600 domestic and 380 international routes.

But for now, it only has 41 aircraft operating.

Industry regulator the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has asked the airline to refund passengers, or provided alternative flights, if they are cancelled.