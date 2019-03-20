Image copyright PA

Food and alcohol price rises helped push inflation higher in February, the first rise since August 2018.

The rate of price changes, measured using the Consumer Prices Index (CPI), rose to 1.9%, from 1.8% in January.

House prices are rising at their slowest rate for almost six years, the Office for National Statistics said.

Inflation overall was "stable", with rising food and alcohol prices offset by slower price rises in clothing and footwear, the ONS's Mike Hardie said.

Duty on a bottle of wine rose on 1 February, pushing the cost of a bottle up by 8p. The tax rise was announced in the Autumn Budget, alongside a rise in duty on some some high-strength sparkling cider.

Inflation fell slightly in January after the introduction of a cap on domestic energy prices.

The Bank of England targets an inflation rate of 2%. The rate of rises peaked at a five-year high of 3.1% in November 2017 and was last at 1.8% in January 2017.