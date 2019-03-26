Image copyright Getty Images

Lloyd's of London has announced a "robust" plan to tackle sexual harassment after reports that female employees face an "entrenched" culture of sexism at the insurance broker.

Last week women told Bloomberg and the Independent they were "leered" and "letched" at and judged on their looks.

Among other things, the City firm said it would provide a confidential channel for women to report bad behaviour.

Lloyd's boss John Neal called the reports of harassment "distressing".

"No one should be subjected to this sort of behaviour, and if it does happen, everyone has the right to be heard and for those responsible to be held to account.

"I am pleased that the [Lloyd's insurance] market has given its full support for a strong set of actions, and I am determined that Lloyd's offers a safe and inclusive working environment for everyone."