Travel firm Tui has warned that the grounding of Boeing 737 Max planes will cost it €200m (£173m) this year.

Tui has a fleet of about 150 aircraft, including 15 of the grounded Boeing models. A further eight 737 Max planes are due for delivery by the end of May.

The financial hit is due to the cost of aircraft replacements, higher fuel bills and other disruption costs.

Tui also warned if the 737 Max remains grounded by July, it could cost the firm another €100m.