Ethiopian crash jet crew 'followed procedure'

Pilots "repeatedly" followed procedures recommended by Boeing before last month's crash of an Ethiopian Airlines flight, according to the first official report into the disaster.

Despite their efforts pilots "were not able to control the aircraft", Transport Minister Dagmawit Moges said.

Flight ET302 crashed six minutes after take-off from Addis Ababa, killing all 157 people on board.

It was the second crash of a Boeing 737 Max aircraft in five months.

Last October, Lion Air flight JT 610 crashed into the sea near Indonesia killing all 189 people on board.

"The crew performed all the procedures repeatedly [that were] provided by the manufacturer but were not able to control the aircraft," Ms Moges said in a news conference in Addis Ababa.

In a statement, the chief executive of Ethiopian Airlines, Tewolde GebreMariam said he was "very proud" of the pilots' "high level of professional performance".

"It was very unfortunate they could not recover the airplane from the persistence of nose diving," the airline said in a statement.