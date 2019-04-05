Brunei LGBT: Will Clooney's boycott really work?
Karishma Vaswani Asia business correspondent @BBCKarishma on Twitter
- 5 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Brunei introduced strict Islamic laws this week that make gay sex punishable by flogging or stoning to death.
The measures, which also cover a range of other crimes including punishment for theft by amputation, have sparked widespread condemnation.
Celebrities including George Clooney are calling on the public to boycott Brunei-owned luxury hotels, such as the Dorchester in London and the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles.
But will it really work?
Watch my take here. Video produced by Tessa Wong.