Jury dismissed in Barclays fraud trial

The jury in the fraud trial against four former Barclays bankers - including the former chief executive, John Varley - has been dismissed.

The case dated back to the financial crisis, when the bank raised billions of pounds from Middle East investors.

The others charged were investment banker Roger Jenkins, head of wealth management Thomas Kalaris and Richard Boath, former head of Barclays' European Financial Institutions Group.

The four denied the charges.

Reporting restrictions are in place.

All four were charged with conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation in relation to Barclays' June 2008 capital-raising.

Mr Varley and Mr Jenkins were charged with a second count of conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation in relation to Barclays' October 2008 capital-raising.

The high-profile case, the first jury trial involving such senior bankers, took place at Southwark Crown Court before the jury was dismissed on Monday.