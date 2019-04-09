Image copyright Reuters

Debenhams has rejected a new £200m offer from Sports Direct to pump money into the troubled department store.

On Monday, Debenhams turned down a similar proposal from Mike Ashley's company to put £150m into the retailer.

And on Tuesday, Debenhams' board confirmed that its lenders had said the new proposal was not enough to justify an extension to the 8 April deadline for a refinancing proposal.

Debenhams could go into administration later on Tuesday.

The firm is expected to go through a pre-pack administration, which would mean current shareholders - including Mr Ashley who owns nearly 30% of the chain - would be wiped out.

While the shops would continue trading for now, Debenhams has proposed closing around 50 branches from next year and renegotiating rents with landlords to tackle its funding problems.