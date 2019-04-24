Facebook to set aside $3bn over investigation

Image copyright Reuters

Facebook has said it will set aside $3bn (£2.3bn) to cover the potential costs of an investigation by US authorities into its privacy practices.

The social media giant also said sales for the first three months of the year leapt 26% to $15.08bn, narrowly beating market expectations.

While it has provided for a heavy toll from the investigation by the US Federal Trade Commission, the final cost could be $5bn, it said.

Monthly users rose 8%, it said.

That rise takes the number of users to 2.38 billion.

The shares are up by nearly 40% in the year to date, far outperforming the broader market, and were up nearly 5% in late trading on Wall Street.