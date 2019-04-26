Ford in criminal probe over emissions

Image copyright Getty Images

A criminal investigation has been opened into the way Ford tests the emissions of its vehicles.

The US Department of Justice took action after Ford alerted the US Environmental Protection Agency to potential problems in February.

Ford said the issue did not involve the use of defeat devices, which were at the centre of the emissions scandal involving Volkswagen in 2015.

VW was found to have used software that could cheat emissions tests.

"This matter currently focuses on issues relating to road load estimations, including analytical modelling and coastdown testing," Ford said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

But the company did not provide any more detail.

"We are fully co-operating with all government agencies. Because this matter is still in the preliminary stages, we cannot predict the outcome, and we cannot provide assurance that it will not have a material adverse effect on us," it said.

VW sold more than 10 million cars between mid-2007 and 2015 that had emissions-test-cheating software installed.

Last year VW was fined €1bn (£880m) by German prosecutors over the scandal and in 2017 agreed to pay $4.3bn (£3.5bn) to settle a US investigation.

Under the deal with the Department of Justice, VW agreed to scrutiny by an independent monitor for three years after.