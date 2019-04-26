US economic growth stronger than expected
- 26 April 2019
The US economy grew much faster than expected in the first quarter of the year, helped by a jump in exports and by firms building up stocks of goods.
The economy expanded at an annualised pace of 3.2% in the January-to-March period, well above analysts' forecasts.
The growth figure also showed that the economy has accelerated since the previous quarter, when it grew at a pace of 2.2%.
Government spending also boosted growth, but consumer spending slowed.