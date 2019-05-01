Image copyright PA

Campaigners have lost a High Court challenge against the government's decision to approve plans for a third runway at London's Heathrow airport.

Five councils, residents, environmental charities and London Mayor Sadiq Khan brought the action after MPs backed the plans in June.

The campaigners said the runway would effectively create a "new airport", having a "severe" impact on Londoners.

But lawyers representing the government said the case was "unarguable".

John Sauven, executive director of Greenpeace UK, said: "This verdict will not reduce the impact on local communities from increased noise and air pollution, nor will it resolve Heathrow Ltd's financial difficulties or the economic weakness in their expansion plans."

Shirley Rodrigues, deputy London mayor for environment and energy, said: "In challenging the decision to expand Heathrow, Sadiq has stood up for Londoners who have serious concerns about the damaging impact it will have.

"We will now consider the judgement and consult with our co-claimants before deciding our next steps."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Campaigners said a third runway would effectively create a "new airport"

The case was brought against Transport Secretary Chris Grayling by local authorities and residents in London affected by the expansion and charities including Greenpeace, Friends Of The Earth and Plan B.

They argued that the government's National Policy Statement (NPS), setting out its support for the project, failed to account fully for the impact on air quality, climate change, noise and congestion.

Outlining the case on behalf of campaigners, Nigel Pleming QC had said the plans could see the number of passengers using the airport rise to an estimated 132 million - an increase of 60%.

'Strong and sincere views'

But lawyers representing Mr Grayling said the claimants' case was "premature", as they would have the opportunity to make representations at a later stage in the planning process.

Lord Justice Hickinbottom, sitting with Mr Justice Holgate, said in the ruling on Wednesday: "We understand that these claims involve underlying issues upon which the parties - and indeed many members of the public - hold strong and sincere views.

"There was a tendency for the substance of the parties' positions to take more of a centre stage than perhaps it should have done, in a hearing that was only concerned with the legality, and not the merits, of the Airports National Policy Statement."

The ruling means the government will not have to devise a new NPS and put it to another vote in Parliament.

It won its first vote by a comfortable majority of 296 after Labour MPs were granted a free vote.