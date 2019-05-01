Britain's richest man has called the government's attitude to fracking for gas "pathetic", accusing ministers of listening to a vocal minority rather than looking at the science.

Jim Ratcliffe, whose company Ineos is conducting exploratory fracking tests, said the north of England was sitting on potential huge energy resources.

But restrictions were making it unviable for firms, he told the BBC.

On Monday, the UK's shale gas tsar resigned after just six months.

Natascha Engel, a former Labour MP, said fracking was being throttled by rules preventing mini earthquakes.

Current government rules mean fracking must be suspended every time a 0.5 magnitude tremor is detected. But Ms Engel said the cautious approach to tremors had created a de facto ban on fracking.

Mr Ratcliffe said he agreed with Ms Engel's criticism. "I think the government has been pathetic on the subject, frankly - honestly, I do," Mr Ratcliffe said.

The government was listening to "a very vocal, but a miniscule, minority of people, and I think there's a high degree of ignorance".

Mr Ratcliffe, whose company is carrying out tests in Nottinghamshire and has exploration rights in Yorkshire and Cheshire, believes the UK could emulate the shale gas boom in the US.

"America today is self sufficient in oil and gas... and it is because of this new technology, which is extremely safe and well proven," he said. With the demise of huge swathes of manufacturing in the north of England, expansion of the fracking industry would be a big creator of jobs, he added.

He told the BBC: "I feel really strongly that the northern economy is really important to the UK, and fracking has been so successful in America - it's transformed places like Pittsburgh

"We've got towns in England which are not the happiest of places at the moment, so it makes me cross when people don't look at the science."

Ineos and Cuadrilla - which is already fracking for shale gas - have faced major protests from campaigners who say the process is environmentally unfriendly and causes earth tremors.

Fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, involves pumping water, sand and chemicals into the ground at high pressure in order to split rock formations and release gas. A number of countries have banned the process, including France and Germany.