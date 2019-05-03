US unemployment rate at 49-year low
- 3 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The US unemployment rate dropped to its lowest level for more than 49 years in April, according to official figures.
The jobless rate fell from 3.8% to 3.6%, the US Labor Department said, the lowest rate since December 1969.
The data also showed that the world's largest economy added a stronger-than-expected 263,000 jobs last month, with hiring gains seen in nearly all sectors.
Wage data showed that average earnings grew at an annual rate of 3.2%.