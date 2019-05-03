Business

US unemployment rate at 49-year low

  • 3 May 2019
A woman works at a plastic food packaging factory in the US Image copyright Getty Images

The US unemployment rate dropped to its lowest level for more than 49 years in April, according to official figures.

The jobless rate fell from 3.8% to 3.6%, the US Labor Department said, the lowest rate since December 1969.

The data also showed that the world's largest economy added a stronger-than-expected 263,000 jobs last month, with hiring gains seen in nearly all sectors.

Wage data showed that average earnings grew at an annual rate of 3.2%.

