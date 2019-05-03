Image copyright Getty Images

The voice records of five million taxpayers are being deleted by the UK's tax authority, as the way they were collected broke privacy rules.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) failed to gain explicit consent from individuals before signing them up to the voice ID system for telephone enquiries.

It had been criticised by campaigners who accused HMRC of creating "biometric ID cards by the back door".

Now the BBC has learned that the system will continue despite the deletions.

Sir Jon Thompson, HMRC chief executive, said: "I am satisfied that HMRC should continue to use voice ID."

"It is popular with our customers, is a more secure way of protecting customer data, and enables us to get callers through to an adviser faster," he said in a letter to HMRC's data protection officer.

How does the system work?

In a bid to speed up the much-criticised HMRC helpline, people were invited to use the voice recognition system, rather than the normal security checks.

The scheme, launched in 2017, asks callers to repeat the phrase "my voice is my password" to register.

Once this task is complete, they can use the phrase to confirm their identity when managing their taxes. HMRC passes the voice through an algorithm to instantly confirm their ID.

Similar projects have been launched by banks and other providers, although they have not always been entirely successful, as this BBC investigation found.

What went wrong?

Privacy campaigner Big Brother Watch complained about the audio signatures system, claiming users were "railroaded" into using it as they were not given the choice to opt out.

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which came into force across the European Union in May last year, requires organisations to obtain explicit consent before they use biometric data to identify someone, including voice recordings.

HMRC sought advice from the UK's Information Commissioner and was told it had not been adhering to the data protection rules. In effect, it had automatically pushed people into the system without explicit consent.

What happens now?

The tax authority changed the way it sought permission for voice ID in October. Some 1.5 million people have called HMRC since then, and said they wanted to continue using the service. Their records have been retained.

But HMRC has started to delete the voice records of the remaining five million who enrolled into the system before October and who have not called or used the service since.

It said the records would be deleted "well before" the Information Commissioner's deadline of 5 June.