Donald Trump has said he will raise tariffs on $200bn in Chinese goods this week, because talks on a US-China trade deal are moving "too slowly".

The US president tweeted that tariffs of 10% would rise to 25% on Friday, saying: "The Trade Deal with China continues, but too slowly, as they attempt to renegotiate. No!"

Some $325bn of untaxed goods will also face 25% duties "shortly", he said.

It follows signals from Washington that a US-China trade deal was imminent.

The move dramatically increases the pressure on China, after Mr Trump previously delayed the tariff increases earlier in the year, citing progress in talks.

Trade trade talks are due to resume this week, with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He due to travel to Washington.

That follows talks in April in Beijing that US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin called "productive."

So far, the US has imposed tariffs ranging from 10-25% on $250bn (£191bn) of Chinese goods, having accused the country of various unfair trade practices

Beijing has hit back with duties on $110bn of US goods, blaming the US for starting "the largest trade war in economic history".