Image copyright Select

Fashion chain Select has fallen into administration, putting 1,800 jobs at risk at the 169-store business.

The firm, which targets women aged 18-35, has been struggling with debts and had already signalled it was lining up administrators.

Select's administrators said stores would continue to trade while all options for the business were assessed.

A host of High Street retailers have run into trouble recently as spending patterns change.

Select is owned by Turkish entrepreneur Cafer Mahiroğlu, who himself bought it out of administration in 2008.

Business advisory firm Quantuma, which has been appointed as administrators to Select, said "prevailing High Street conditions" meant the turnaround plan the chain had tried had not succeeded.

"We will continue to trade Select whilst we assess all options available to the business, with the aim of achieving the optimum outcome for all stakeholders," said Andrew Andronikou, joint administrator at Quantuma.

"Options include a sale of the business, in addition to entering into discussions with those parties who have already expressed interest in acquiring the business."

Tough times

Select's administration is just the latest piece of bad news for the UK's High Streets, which have suffered as consumers increasingly do their shopping online.

Several high-profile names have fallen into administration or used a process known as a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA), which can be used to close stores and allows for rents to be renegotiated at outlets that remain open.

On Thursday, creditors at struggling department store chain Debenhams backed a CVA plan that will see the closure of 50 stores and rent reductions at other outlets.

Last year, House of Fraser fell into administration before being bought by Mike Ashley's Sports Direct.

In March, fashion chain LK Bennett called in administrators. The chain was bought last month, but 15 of its 36 stores were closed.