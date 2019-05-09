Superdry issues profit warning

Image copyright Reuters

Fashion chain Superdry has issued a profits warning, blaming weak wholesale and online activity and measures designed to boost performance.

The company said full-year pre-tax profits would be lower than the "current range of market expectations".

The warning comes just weeks after founder Julian Dunkerton returned to the retailer, sparking the resignation of eight members of the firm's board.

Full-year sales were flat, but were down 4.5% in the final three months.

In a statement, Superdry said that since Mr Dunkerton's return as interim chief executive he had "already identified immediate opportunities to improve the efficiency and performance of the business, and taken action to implement these opportunities".

Mr Dunkerton said his first priority had been to "stabilise the situation".

"All of us in the business are putting all our energy into getting the product ranges right and improving the ecommerce proposition, which are two important steps towards addressing Superdry's recent weak performance.

"The impact of the changes we are making will take time to come through in the numbers but I'm confident we are heading in the right direction."

In the year to 27 April, wholesale revenues rose by 3.6%, but they fell by 9.3% in the last three months of the year as a result of more goods being returned, lower-than-expected orders and the decision not to supply customers who had reached their credit limits.

Online sales rose by 1.6% over the year to £163.7m but fell by 3.9% in the final three months, due to less discounting.

Sales in stores actually rose by 2.2% in the final three months but fell by 3.7% over the year as a whole.