Shares in Metro Bank have fallen again as investors grow increasingly nervous and impatient for news of a promised injection of new money to help strengthen its finances.

The price was down 15% at one stage on Thursday, before closing 8% lower. The value of the 66-branch bank has plunged 85% over the last year.

Metro Bank is trying to raise £350m to help plug a hole that emerged after the bank revealed in January it had miscalculated how much shock-absorbing capital it needed to support a number of business loans.

That news in February sparked a 40% fall in the shares, and the price has nearly halved again since then. At the time, chief executive Craig Donaldson said there were "absolutely no question marks" over the bank's future.

At its recent earnings announcement, Metro Bank further revealed that some of its larger business customers had begun taking money out of the bank.

I have written before about the doubts in the minds of investors and regulators about the bank's business model.

Sources close to the bank insist that the new money could and would be raised to strengthen an already solid capital position.

Metro Bank was already under close supervision by regulator the Prudential Regulation Authority after the capital miscalculation.

Metro Bank opened its first branch in London's Holborn in 2010 in the wake of the financial crisis

It was the first High Street bank to open in the UK in more than 100 years

It is one of so-called challenger banks to the big High Street names, and opens seven days a week

Founder Vernon Hill shook up the US banking scene in 1973 when, aged 26, he founded Commerce Bank one branch

When he sold Commerce Bank in 2007 for $8.5bn, it had 440 branches

A dwindling deposit base, along with the perceived delay in raising additional capital, have made a difficult situation worse.

One city investor told the BBC: "No one wants to give them any money."

When companies need to raise new money quickly, new shares are usually offered at a steep discount to the current market price.

When shares are falling this quickly, it becomes difficult to determine what that is. Metro Bank's current total value is £515m - meaning that selling £350m in new shares would see current investors see well over half their stake in the bank wiped out.

Retail customer deposits are protected up to a value of £85,000 by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme.