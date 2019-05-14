Image copyright Cow & Gate

Cow & Gate is urgently recalling a batch of baby food sold in major supermarkets as it may contain fragments of rubber.

The company said small pieces of a thin blue rubber glove had been found in some jars of its Cheesy Broccoli Bake.

A recall notice was issued by the Food Standards Agency (FCA) which said the product may be "unsafe to eat".

Cow & Gate said the product "does not pose a health risk", but "does not meet our usual high quality standards".

"Nothing is more important to us than the safety and quality of our products. We are sorry this has happened and would like to reassure parents that this is an isolated incident," Cow & Gate said.

Cheesy Broccoli Bake 250g jars are sold in supermarkets including Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury's and Morrisons.

The batch of baby food affected has the code 28122020 and a best before date of 28/12/2020.

The FSA said in a statement: "If you have bought the above product do not feed it to your baby. Instead, return it to the store where it was bought, with or without a receipt, for a full refund."