Tesla has said it is updating the battery software in some of its models following two recent incidents where cars caught fire.

The electric carmaker said it would soon begin rolling out the software update on Model S and Model X vehicles.

It follows reports that a parked car caught fire in Hong Kong, following a similar incident in Shanghai.

While Tesla is still investigating the incidents, the firm is taking action "out of an abundance of caution".

In a statement, the carmaker said: "As we continue our investigation of the root cause... we are revising charge and thermal management settings on Model S and Model X vehicles via an over-the-air software update that will begin rolling out today, to help further protect the battery and improve battery longevity."

In relation to the incident in Hong Kong, it said: "Our team was onsite to offer support to our customer and establish the facts of this incident. We are glad that everyone is safe."

Last month, Tesla said it was investigating a video on Chinese social media that appeared to show one of its vehicles bursting into flames in Shanghai.

The recent incidents come as the firm is already facing challenges.

Tesla reported a loss of $702m for the first three months of the year and predicted another loss for the current quarter.

Earlier this year, the company said it would cut its workforce by 7% after the "most challenging" year in its history.

Previous incidents involving Tesla vehicles catching on fire seem to have happened while the cars were moving.

In 2018, a Tesla car driven by British TV director Michael Morris burst into flames, following another such incident involving a Model S model in France in 2016.

A series of fires involving Tesla Model S cars took place in 2013.