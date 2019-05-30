First Group has signalled it is considering breaking itself up by seeking a buyer for its Greyhound buses operations in the US.

The Aberdeen-based company, under fire from an activist investor, is also looking at spinning off its UK buses arm, First Bus.

Matthew Gregory, chief executive since November, provided the update as the group reported its annual results.

The group's losses were £97.9m, narrower than £327m a year earlier.

The company, which owns Great Western Railway, is facing pressure from one of its investors to boost returns to shareholders in the business, which also operates the distinctive yellow school buses in the US.

The company also signalled that the First Rail business - which also operates the South Western Railway and TransPennine Express - was also under review, depending on future government strategy.

That rail division has generated £331m for the group over the last five years but the group now has "concerns with the current balance of risk and reward being offered".

The value of South Western Railway, which runs commuter trains out of London's Waterloo, is being written down by £100m.

Activist pressure

Mr Gregory told BBC Radio 4's Today Programme this was a "problematic franchise for us and more importantly for our passengers".

That franchise - which it part owns - will not make any money for the group he confirmed to the BBC, pointing to industrial relations issues and ageing infrastructure,

Coast Capital Management, which owns almost 10% of First Group, wants to remove six of its 11 board directors and install seven of its own.

Mr Gregory told the BBC that the review of the business had been under way before the pressure from the activist.

"We've been looking at our business for the last year," he said.

'Limited synergies'

The focus will be North America, despite the decision to sell the Greyhound buses - which it bought in 2007.

"We have decided the future emphasis of our business is going to be our North American contract business. That's our First Student business - the yellow school bus that takes the kids to school - and the First Transit private transportation operator," he told the BBC.

Its UK-based First Bus arm - which, for instance, operates services in Glasgow, Manchester and Leicester - could also be sold or merged with other partners.

"We've identified that there are very limited hard synergies between our businesses, particularly between the UK and the US and we think now is the time," he said.

"We've put First Bus in a much better position. We've improved the customer offering, we've improved the margins and now is the time for us to look to separate that from the group,"