Brazil's economy shrank in the first three months of the year for the first time since 2016, when the country was in recession.

It contracted by 0.2% compared with the last three months of 2018. Compared with a year ago, it grew by 0.5%.

The fall comes at time when Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro is facing scrutiny of his efforts to revive the economy.

During a two-year recession in 2015 and 2016 the economy shrank by almost 7%.

If the economy shrinks again the second quarter, the country, once regarded as having huge growth potential, will be in recession again.

It was designated as one of the Brics - which along with Russia, India, China and South Africa could outpace developed economies by 2050.

In the first three months of the year there was a drop investment and a decline industrial and agricultural output.

While the contraction was in line with expectations it is an early indication of economic performance since Mr Bolsonaro took power in January and appointed businessman Paulo Guedes as "super-minister" of the economy.

Analysis: By Daniel Gallas, South America Business Correspondent

When Jair Bolsonaro was elected, Brazil's stock market and currency both bounced up - showing just how confident markets were in the new government.

Mr Bolsonaro had given carte blanche to his economy minister, businessman Paulo Guedes, to act on reforms.

Almost five months later there is much disappointment with the government and with the economy.

Mr Guedes has been the target of friendly fire: attacks from other ministers, resistance in Congress from Mr Bolsonaro's own party and even calls for state intervention coming from the president himself.

He has also repeatedly threatened to leave the government if he doesn't get his way with Congress.

Markets now believe Brazil will only start to show any significant growth next year.