Shares in Dixons Carphone have plunged after it reported a full-year loss and said its mobile phone arm would make a "significant loss" this year.

The retailer lost £259m in the year to 27 April, compared with a pre-tax profit of £289m last year.

In December, the retailer wrote down the value of its mobile business, Carphone Warehouse.

It has suffered because people are renewing their handsets less often and demand for mobile contracts is down.

Last year, it announced the closure of 92 of its 700 stores.

The company added that it was set to take "more pain" in the coming year amid "a deterioration in the forecast performance of the UK and Ireland mobile business".

Group chief executive Alex Baldock said the UK mobile market was "changing in the way we described in December, but doing so faster".

"So, we're moving faster to respond."

He said the company had renegotiated all its legacy network contracts with mobile operators, developed a new "customer offer" and was accelerating the integration of mobile and electricals into one business.

"This means taking more pain in the coming year, when mobile will make a significant loss," he said.

"But accelerating our transformation provides certainty that this year is the trough.

"We expect mobile will at least break even within two years, and beyond that, equipped with a stronger and unconstrained offer, we will of course aim to do better."

Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said the "rapidly evolving" nature of the mobile business had "threatened to leave Dixons behind".

He said the company was "certainly feeling some acute short-term pain, having embarked on a radical overhaul of its business".

"In normal circumstances, these numbers would be poorly received, let alone with an outlook for the next year which looks even more challenging. The mobile business in particular is on life support, draining capital and resources prior to its integration with the electricals business."

Having plunged by about a quarter at the start of trading, Dixons Carphone shares recovered some ground to trade about 18% lower.