Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Climate change protesters interrupt Chancellor Philip Hammond's speech

Climate change protesters disrupted the beginning of Chancellor Philip Hammond's Mansion House Speech.

They were removed from the City of London event after several minutes and Mr Hammond was able to continue soon afterwards.

"The irony is that this is government that has just led the world by committing to a zero carbon economy by 2050," said the chancellor.

Greenpeace said: "Business as usual is no longer an option."

The organisation said 40 activists had "gatecrashed" the chancellor's speech.

Climate campaigner Areeba Hamid, said: "The real bottom line, the priority that needs to come before all others, is not profit, revenue or growth, but survival.

"That needs to be recognised in every boardroom and on every balance sheet, starting with the chancellor's."

Mr Hammond was met with applause as he restarted his address, which included a suggestion that the next prime minister might need another referendum to break the Brexit deadlock.