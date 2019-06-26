Eurostar backtracks on train booze ban

Image copyright Getty Images

Eurostar has updated its policy on how much alcohol passengers can carry, following a backlash on social media.

The train operator's rules, introduced last year, limited people to taking one bottle of wine or four cans of beer and no spirits on board.

It has now changed its guidance to "make it clear" that customers can take unopened alcohol to their destination.

The firm still reserves the right to confiscate excessive amounts of alcohol for consumption on the journey.

A Eurostar spokesman said news coverage over the last few days had made it clear the previous wording on the website had not been a true reflection of its policy.

It has now changed its guidance to: "We appreciate that passengers often want to bring a few bottles back from their trip and we are happy for customers to bring unopened bottles of alcohol to take on to their destination."

"Any passengers with large quantities can use EuroDespatch, our registered luggage service," it added.

Eurostar originally made the changes to its alcohol policy last year, but passengers appeared to have only recently noticed.