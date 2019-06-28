Image copyright Getty Images

Legoland and Madame Tussauds waxworks owner Merlin Entertainments has accepted a £4.8bn offer for the firm.

A group of investors, led by the Danish billionaire family which controls the separate toy firm Lego, has made the approach alongside a group of other private investors.

Kirkbi Invest says it has the money and experience to "realise the company's potential to grow".

Merlin also owns the London Eye and Alton Towers.