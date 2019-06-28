Legoland-owner Merlin Entertainments gets £4.8bn offer
Legoland and Madame Tussauds waxworks owner Merlin Entertainments has accepted a £4.8bn offer for the firm.
A group of investors, led by the Danish billionaire family which controls the separate toy firm Lego, has made the approach alongside a group of other private investors.
Kirkbi Invest says it has the money and experience to "realise the company's potential to grow".
Merlin also owns the London Eye and Alton Towers.