Image copyright Office of Inspector General Image caption Overcrowding at a border facility in McAllen, Texas

A report from an internal US watchdog has found "dangerous overcrowding" in migrant detention centres in the south and urged authorities to act.

Jarring photos of facilities in the Rio Grande show 51 female migrants held in a cell made for 40 men, and 71 males held in a cell built for 41 women.

Adults were packed in standing room only cells for a week, with others held in overcrowded cells for over a month.

One facility manager called the situation "a ticking time bomb".

"We are concerned that overcrowding and prolonged detention represent an immediate risk to the health and safety of [Department of Homeland Security] agents and officers, and to those detained," inspectors said in the report.

Image copyright Office of Inspector General Image caption Families packed into another facility in Weslaco, Texas

The inspectors, from the US inspector general, visited seven sites throughout the Rio Grande valley in southern Texas.

At the facilities, the inspectors found that 30% of the detained children had been held for longer than the 72 hours permitted. Some had no access to showers or hot meals and had little access to clean clothes.

"When detainees observed us, they banged on the cell windows, shouted, pressed notes to the window with their time in custody, and gestured to evidence of their time in custody," like facial hair, the report said.

They described detainees clogging toilets with blankets and socks in order to be released while the cells were fixed.

Image copyright Office of Inspector General Image caption A photo from a border facility shows 52 adult females held in a 40-person capacity cell (left) and 71 adult males held in a cell meant for 41 (right)

The report says these conditions directly contradict the US Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) own standards.

The inspectors called upon the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to take "immediate steps to alleviate dangerous overcrowding".

According to the CBP, the Rio Grande has the highest volume of migrants on the southwest border, recording almost 250,000 apprehensions so far this year - marking a 124% increase from 2018.

In recent weeks, conditions at these facilities have been at the foreground of US politics.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption US migrant children "hungry, dirty, sick and scared" – lawyer Elora Mukherjee

Lawyers were given access by a judge to one facility in Clint, Texas, where they reported appalling conditions inside.

Children were "locked up in horrific cells where there's an open toilet in the middle of the room" where they ate and slept, one of the lawyers told the BBC.

Last week lawmakers passed a bill to send $4.6bn (£3.6bn) to address the ongoing crisis at the border, amid growing outrage over the conditions.

The detention facilities "will shock the conscience of this country," Democratic White House contender Beto O'Rourke said after a visit to a migrant centre.