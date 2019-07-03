Serco fined £19m over tagging scandal

Image copyright Getty Images

Outsourcing giant Serco has been fined £19.2m for fraud and false accounting over its electronic tagging service for the Ministry of Justice (MOJ).

The fine is part of a deferred prosecution deal with the Serious Fraud Office, which will end an investigation that began in 2013.

Serco had been understating how profitable the contract had been in its reporting to the MOJ.

Back in 2013 the company paid £70m in compensation to the government.