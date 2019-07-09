Image copyright Haus Laboratories Image caption Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories is the first major make-up line to launch on Amazon

As an unconventional artist, Lady Gaga is taking the same approach to her new make-up line - by launching it exclusively through Amazon.

The Oscar-winning songwriter's Haus Laboratories will become the first major cosmetics brand to be launched by the online retail giant.

The deal means Lady Gaga's first business venture will have a global reach from the outset.

Amazon will launch Haus simultaneously in nine countries in September.

They will include the UK, the US, Japan, France and Germany;

In recent years, new beauty lines have chosen to bypass traditional bricks and mortar stores by launching online, including Kylie Cosmetics, the range owned and run by Kylie Jenner that has helped make her a billionaire.

Commenting on why she has chosen Amazon, Lady Gaga told The Business of Fashion news site that some companies would have wanted her to tailor the brand to fit in with their corporate image.

"If it's not perfectly in line with what they do... they'll be like, 'Can you just change half of the equation?'. The answer is no. No deal. No message of self-acceptance, no deal. [The deal with Amazon] was so wonderful because this was like, 'Let's make a deal, let's make a deal to change the world with their beauty'."

Haus Laboratories is being backed by Lightspeed Ventures Partners, whose other investments include Goop, the "modern lifestyle brand" site owned by actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

Lady Gaga said: "The last thing the world needs is another beauty brand... but that's too bad."

The product line, she said, is aimed at everyone. "They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but at Haus Laboratories we say beauty is how you see yourself."