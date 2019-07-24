Love Island goes to two series a year in 2020

Image copyright ITV

ITV has announced that one of its top shows, Love Island, is moving to two series a year in 2020.

Love Island is currently the most watched programme for adults aged 16-34 in the UK, across any channel.

The latest season saw a new record of over 6 million viewers tune in across TV and devices.

"Off the back of a record-breaking year, we're delighted to be bringing an extra series.... to the 2020 schedule," said ITV's Paul Mortimer.

"Love Island has proven yet again to be the perfect format that engages younger audiences," the firm's head of digital channels and acquisitions added.

"In response to this viewer appetite, a new batch of young singletons will deliver some highly anticipated post-Christmas romance and drama from our new and luxurious location."

Next year, Love Island will host a second series of the year in a new winter location - a brand new villa in South Africa.

But profits and advertising have fallen, as the broadcaster reeled from an "uncertain economic and political environment".

Pre-tax profits at ITV fell 16% to £222m from £265m in the same period in the previous year, while revenues dropped 7% to £1.4bn.

Advertising sales slid 5% to £849m from £890m, in 2018.

Mental health concerns

In May, ITV cancelled the Jeremy Kyle Show after after the death of a participant who had reportedly failed a lie detector test.

And there has been some controversy around Love Island after two former contestants died in 2017 and 2018.

When asked on BBC Radio 4's Today programme whether Love Island should be cancelled too, ITV's chief executive Carolyn McCall disagreed.

She said that the circumstances surrounding the Jeremy Kyle Show were completely different to those around Love Island.

"Mind and the Samaritans tell the public constantly not to simplify links, and I'm afraid that's what media does," she said.

"The two contestants, who were really popular contestants - Sophie and Mike - there was nearly a two-year gap for each of them and they did lots and lots of other things after Love Island, so I think it's a strange thing... to bring up to be honest."

Ms McCall said she watches the show every night and felt that Love Island does offer the public value.

"The thing about Love Island is that it's a dating show. If you watch it, it is entertaining, but it is also about the every-day ups and downs of relationships," she said.

"They are also very kind and supportive and they discuss a lot of issues that a lot of people value because they are issues that happen in modern-day relationships."