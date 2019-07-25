Image copyright Getty Images

The European Central Bank has hinted it could cut interest rates at its next meeting in September to tackle a slowdown in the eurozone.

The bloc has been struggling with a manufacturing recession that risks unravelling years of monetary stimulus.

The ECB, which kept interest rates unchanged on Thursday, said it saw rates at present or lower levels until mid-2020.

It is also considering other measures, including resuming quantitative easing.

This is when a central bank pumps money into the economy by buying up bonds and other assets.

In a news conference, ECB governor Mario Draghi said there was evidence of resilience in the eurozone economy, particularly in services and construction, but "the outlook is getting worse and worse", especially for manufacturing.

The reasons for this include uncertainty caused by trade tensions and "the possibility of a hard Brexit".

Eurozone inflation is also stuck well below its 2% target, while industrial production in Germany, the bloc's biggest economy, is down.

"There is far and wide nothing to be seen of the second-half recovery hoped for [in the eurozone] in many places," Commerzbank economist Joerg Kraemer said. "Germany is in a grey area between a marked growth slowdown and a recession."

However, the ECB said consumer confidence, employment and bank lending remained robust.

Analysis: Andrew Walker, BBC economics correspondent

The ECB has already thrown just about everything at the problem it faces - inflation that is in its judgement persistently too low. And yes the ECB does worry that inflation can be too low.

The constant changes taking place in any economy mean that the prices of goods and different types of labour have to change relative to one another. That's easier if it can be achieved without prices or wages having to fall (in cash terms), so a bit of inflation can help that process.

A bit of inflation also gives interest rate policy some extra heft - it's that bit easier to get REAL interest rates very low if prices are rising moderately.

And though the ECB focuses publicly on its inflation objective, it is also the case that growth in the Eurozone is not that strong. A bit of stimulus MIGHT help, although the effectiveness of the unusual policies the ECB has pursued - interest rates of zero and below, and massive quantitative easing - is a matter of controversy.