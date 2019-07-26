Delay as Sports Direct 'still finalising' results

Image copyright Getty Images

Mike Ashley's Sports Direct has said it is "still finalising" its financial results, which were due to be released early on Friday morning.

The firm said it expected the results would still be published on Friday.

The retailer had previously delayed publishing annual results on 15 July, citing uncertainty in trading at its House of Fraser chain and increased scrutiny of its auditor.

It indicated then that it may not achieve its profits forecast.

In a statement released on Friday morning, Sports Direct said: "Unfortunately we are still finalising preliminary results.

"We anticipate that our annual results will still be released today, with a presentation to follow, and will update again at midday.

"Apologies for any inconvenience."

On Wednesday, the firm had said it would be publishing its results on Friday.

UK-listed companies normally publish their results at or close to 07:00, before the London markets open at 08:00.

Sports Direct shares fell about 3% in early trading on the London stock market.