Business

Sports Direct regrets House of Fraser rescue

  • 26 July 2019
House of Fraser store Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Sports Direct bought House of Fraser in August last year

Sports Direct has said it regrets rescuing House of Fraser in its much-delayed full-year results which reveal a fall in profits.

The firm, which bought the department store out of administration a year ago, said: "If we had the gift of hindsight we might have made a different decision in August 2018."

Sports Direct delayed publishing its results, partly due to uncertainty over the future trading of House of Fraser.

Underlying profits fell 6% to £287.8m.

But Sports Direct said that total sales for the year to 28 April rose by 10.2% to £3.7bn.

More on this story