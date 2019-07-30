Centrica chief executive Iain Conn to step down
- 30 July 2019
British Gas owner Centrica's chief executive Iain Conn is to step down from his post and retire from the company's board next year.
Last year, Mr Conn was given a 44% rise in his pay to £2.4m.
The company also announced that it is selling its investment in oil and gas exploration and production.
It is also starting a new partnership with Ford for its electrified vehicles, and Centrica will deliver a dedicated home charging installation service.