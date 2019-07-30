British Gas owner Centrica's chief executive Iain Conn is to step down from his post and retire from the company's board next year.

Last year, Mr Conn was given a 44% rise in his pay to £2.4m.

The company also announced that it is selling its investment in oil and gas exploration and production.

It is also starting a new partnership with Ford for its electrified vehicles, and Centrica will deliver a dedicated home charging installation service.