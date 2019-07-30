Pound falls lower on no-deal Brexit prospect

Image copyright PA Media

The pound has continued to edge lower on currency markets as the government insists that the UK is prepared to leave the EU without a deal.

Sterling fell in overnight trade in Asia to a two-year low of $1.2152 against the dollar.

The currency also lost ground against the euro, falling to €1.0912.

Under new Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the government has toughened its stance on a no-deal Brexit, which it has said is "now a very real prospect".

The pound - which was trading at $1.50 against the dollar before the EU referendum in June 2016 - has dropped by 2.4% since Monday, when a spokeswoman for Number 10 said that the UK would not enter talks with Europe unless the co-called Irish backstop is scrapped.

She said that because the EU has said it is not willing to renegotiate on this point, "we must assume there will be a no-deal Brexit on 31 October."

Mr Johnson appeared to strike a slightly softer tone on Monday afternoon, when he said he would "hold out the hand" and "go the extra thousand miles" to strike a new Brexit deal.

However, it was not enough to stop the overnight slide in sterling.

Laura Lambie, senior investment director for Investec Wealth & Investment, warned that the pound could fall further if the UK crashed out of the EU without a deal.

"I do think that investors are looking at a no-deal as a risk, not a certainty," she said. "That does mean that if we do come out of the EU without a deal, then sterling has further to fall."