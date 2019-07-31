US interest rates cut for first time in a decade
31 July 2019
The US central bank, the Federal Reserve, has cut interest rates for the first time since 2008.
The Fed announced a 0.25 percentage point cut, taking the federal funds target range to 2-2.25%.
Supporters say it will spur a US economy showing signs of needing help.
Critics argue that a rate cut will not help and that the Fed is pandering to President Donald Trump, who had demanded a big cut.