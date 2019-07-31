US interest rates cut for first time in a decade

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fed Chairman Jerome Powell hinted earlier this month that rates could be cut

The US central bank, the Federal Reserve, has cut interest rates for the first time since 2008.

The Fed announced a 0.25 percentage point cut, taking the federal funds target range to 2-2.25%.

Supporters say it will spur a US economy showing signs of needing help.

Critics argue that a rate cut will not help and that the Fed is pandering to President Donald Trump, who had demanded a big cut.