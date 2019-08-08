UK to stay in Interrail scheme after U-turn

Image copyright Getty Images

UK train companies will stay in the Interrail scheme, reversing Wednesday's decision, the operators' group says.

The Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents UK train operators, had said the arrangement would end in January.

It had blamed a dispute with Eurail Group which manages the scheme.

Robert Nisbet, Director of Nations and Regions at the RDG said: "Following the strong reaction to news of our departure we and Eurail, the company which runs Interrail, renewed talks.

"We are pleased to be able to tell passengers that we have reached agreement and will be remaining part of both the Interrail and Eurail passes."

The decision to pull out of the scheme had received heavy criticism on social media.

Former Labour Transport Secretary Lord Adonis tweeted yesterday: "This is closing Britain to the next generation of continental Europeans."

RDG said the dispute had originally stemmed from a decision by Eurail Group, a Dutch organisation, to merge its two passes into one.

RDG said the new pass would clash with its own Britrail pass, also aimed at non-European citizens, which covers UK rail travel and offers discounts on local tourist attractions.

It added that Eurail Group decided to end RDG's membership of Interrail/Eurail after RDG declined to sell the new product.

Launched in 1972, the Interrail pass enables European citizens to travel around 31 countries by train and ferry, while the older Eurail pass lets non-European citizens do the same.

Over the decades Interrail journeys have been a rite of passage for millions of mostly young tourists, although older people use the pass too.