Argentine peso and markets plunge after shock vote

Image copyright EPA

Argentine stock markets and its currency have both plunged after Conservative Argentine President Mauricio Macri suffered a shock defeat in primary elections on Sunday.

In early trading, Argentina's main Merval stock index fell 32%, while the peso slumped 25% against the dollar.

Some of the country's most traded stocks have lost one third of their value in just two hours.

Mr Macri's loss has sparked fears of a change to the market-friendly regime.

There have been big drops in companies such as cement producer Loma Negra - down around 50% - and electricity distributor Pampa Energia which is off around 30%.

The presidential elections take place in two months' time.

Left-wing candidate Alberto Fernández - who defeated Mr Macri in the primary - is now seen as the front-runner in presidential elections due in October.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Alberto Fernández's running mate is ex-President Cristina Fernández

His running mate is former president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, who presided over an administration remembered for a high degree of protectionism and heavy state intervention in the economy.

Edward Glossop, from the London-based consultancy Capital Economics, said Mr Macri's government could pull out all the stops to try to shore up popular support.

This could include easing budget curbs imposed as part of Argentina's agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

"An outright loosening of the purse strings is possible. The IMF would probably turn a blind eye to this, since it is in its interest for President Macri to secure re-election," he said, but added: "We doubt that these efforts would be enough to change voter perception."

Argentina is currently in a recession and posted 22% inflation for the first half of the year, one of the highest rates globally.

Poverty now affects 32% of the population.